Ashley Iaconetti Wants to Double Date With Ex Chris Soules Victoria Fuller

Table for four? Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti approves of her ex-boyfriend Chris Soules‘ rumored new relationship with Victoria Fuller — and she wants to double date with her husband, Jared Haibon.

“Chris is such a sweet soul,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host, 32, told Life & Style in an interview on Friday, April 24. “I haven’t met her in person yet, but I told Victoria I hope to double date them once we all can go out to dinner again!”

Iaconetti added that she’s “just glad Chris has found someone he seems to like” and noted that “you’ve got to like someone a good amount” to quarantine together. However, she said she doesn’t “want to define their relationship for them.”

Us Weekly confirmed on April 15 that the farmer, 38, contacted Fuller, 26, on Instagram. “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us at the time. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Soules and the medical sales rep sparked speculation that they are self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic based on their Instagram posts. Fuller has shared multiple selfies in a house which looks like Soules’ residence in Iowa.

Fans also noticed that the Virginia native appeared to be in Soules’ living room during a Zoom video chat with her fellow season 24 Bachelor contestants Lexi Buchanan, Natasha Parker, Sydney Hightower and Victoria Paul.

The duo further fueled the rumors on Tuesday, April 21, when Fuller shared a photo via Instagram of a sunset over a field. One hour earlier, Soules posted a video of the same field being plowed.

Soules told Us in December 2019 that he’s pumped the brakes on seeking out The One.

“I just think you know when you know when you find it,” he said at the time. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”

The Iowa native first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2014 where he competed for Andi Dorfman‘s affections. He later became the Bachelor in season 19 where he met Iaconetti, who he eventually sent home. Iaconetti went on marry her Bachelor in Paradise costar Haibon, 32, in August 2019.

Fuller, for her part, was a contestant on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, where she came in third place and became known as the season’s villain.