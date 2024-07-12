Ashley Olsen is husband Louis Eisner’s No. 1 cheerleader, recently stepping out at his gallery show in Martha’s Vineyard to show her support.

Olsen, 38, attended Eisner’s “Persona Non Grata” exhibition at Winter Street Gallery on Tuesday, July 9, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They looked really happy,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “[Ashley] was walking around the art show admiring his work. She appeared to be in a great mood, saying ‘Hello’ to people in the gallery and even had a smile.”

Eisner’s solo art show officially opens on Friday, July 12, and will be on display through Sunday, August 11. The show features an array of new paintings and sculptures that embrace contrarian and oppositional elements.

“Persona non grata may be viewed as the sum of two highly distinct parts: the artworks’ visual elements and the cultural commentary implicitly conveyed,” a website description reads. “From these vantage points, Eisner presents opposing forces that deny any literal or narrative meaning, instead embracing an idiosyncratic approach that challenges and enlivens conventions within art.”

Olsen and Eisner, 35, have been together since October 2017, making their red carpet debut four years later at the Young Eisner Scholars 20th Anniversary Celebration. The YES gala is hosted annually by his family’s nonprofit organization.

One year later in December 2022, Olsen and Eisner privately wed. They welcomed their first baby in 2023.

“Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents,” a second source previously told Us.

The former child star and Eisner often keep their relationship private.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, told i-D magazine in a June 2021 profile as Ashley noted that they “have each other” for support.

Ashley continued at the time: “We definitely go by intuition and instinct and it can either confirm that feeling, or if we’re both not feeling right about something, for some reason, we just don’t do it. Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on.”

Ashley and Mary-Kate, 38, rose to fame by sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House before going on to headline a series of movies and TV shows together. The sisters have since taken a step back from acting, primarily focusing on running their fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James.

With reporting by Amanda Williams