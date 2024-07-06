Your account
Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Eisner Seen Shopping in the Hamptons

Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, are soaking up summer in the Hamptons.

Olsen, 38, and Eisner, 35, were spotted shopping in the most famous part of New York’s Long Island on Thursday, July 4. The fashion designer dressed casually in an oversized white caftan and black sweatpants. Eisner opted for a long-sleeved black shirt and jeans. The famously private couple both wore black sunglasses.

Olsen and Eisner have been together since October 2017, making their red carpet debut four years later at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration. (The Young Eisner Scholars gala was hosted by his family’s nonprofit organization.)

The former child star and Eisner, an artist, tied the knot in December 2022 after sparking engagement speculation. They welcomed their first baby one year later.

“Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023.

Neither Olsen nor Eisner have publicly shared their little one’s name, sex or birth date. Her former Full House costars were elated by the family’s new arrival.

“I just heard this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind,” Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House, said on her sitcom rewatch podcast later that month.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the show, chimed in that “the baby had a baby.”

“I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that,” Sweetin, 42, clarified. “But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’

Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House between 1987 and 1995. The sitcom followed single dad Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) as he raised his three daughters after the death of his wife.

Once Full House wrapped, Ashley and Mary-Kate, now 38, went on to become household names and starred in a slate of movies, TV shows and more. They eventually took a step back from the spotlight as they grew up, eventually focusing on their fashion brand.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told i-D magazine in a June 2021 profile with Ashley noting that they “have each other to lean on.”

“We definitely go by intuition and instinct and it can either confirm that feeling, or if we’re both not feeling right about something, for some reason, we just don’t do it,” Ashley explained at the time. “Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on.”

