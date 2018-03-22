Not exactly subtle. Aubrey O’Day wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings for Donald Trump Jr. when they worked together on season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

While O’Day, 34, and her teammates were working on creating their own cocktail, the Trump Organization exec, 40, stopped by to check on their progress.

“Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot,” the former Danity Kane member gushed in an on-camera interview at the time. “He’s done this for a very long time and also I have a very big crush on him so I don’t want to disappoint him.”

ICYMI, gossip outlets are reporting that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Vanessa Trump, w/ Aubrey O'Day shortly after they met on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. This rumor surfaced in 2012; interest in it has now been renewed. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/Ri0GWUH0wN — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) March 21, 2018

Trump flirtatiously smiled at O’Day while taking a seat next to her. She then walked him through her team’s idea, crafting a drink inspired by forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden — ironic much?

“We’re going with the idea with Adam and Eve, the apple and the forbidden fruit being the pomegranate, except now it’s not forbidden. It’s something that you can have and you can play with your healthy desire,” the “Damaged” songstress explained. “And we call it the Garden of Crystal Delight because you have to stir the drink. We want to say, ‘Stir your healthy desire.’”

Their costars quickly caught wind of their chemistry and things became awkward on set. During a boardroom meeting that aired in March 2012, Donald Trump Sr. suggested that O’Day imagine she was with his son.

“I wish I could be with you. I’d like to be a part of your family,” she replied, leading another contestant to remind O’Day that the businessman was already married.

Nearly six years later, his wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Shortly after, O’Day and Trump made headlines when multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo had an affair from the end of 2011 until March of the following year.

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping,” a source exclusively told Us. “When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Trump called it quits with O’Day after Vanessa found racy emails they sent each other. She then took matters into her own hands and confronted the Famously Single alum.

“[Vanessa] called Aubrey with her kids on the phone,” a source revealed. “Vanessa went crazy and was super jealous.”

Trump and the former model are parents to Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

For more on the affair, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!