After multiple sources confirmed that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his wife, Vanessa Trump, with Aubrey O’Day, an old cryptic tweet from the singer has resurfaced — and it seems to be hinting at their affair.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, March 19, that Trump Jr., 40, and O’Day’s affair started toward the end of taping for season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice. When Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, the Famously Single star, 34, slammed the United States for electing him. “I’m embarrassed to be an American,” the former Danity Kane singer tweeted at the time.

Her followers questioned her for not speaking out against Trump, 71, back when she was on the reality show in 2012, to which O’Day responded: “No. my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now 😉 … this doesn’t hurt me, it hurts America.”

She also continued to share how disappointed she was with the election’s outcome. “I’m heartbroken. Every beautiful piece of progression that our country could have moved toward is now gone,” she tweeted. “You can be a lying, abusive piece of trash that is personally and publicly racist, sexist & homophobic and run our country.”

I'm heartbroken. Every beautiful piece of progression that our country could have moved toward is now gone. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 9, 2016

O’Day added: “I don’t feel there is any value to being a smart, ambitious successful woman anymore. You get nowhere. This country is a joke.”

A source told Us that their relationship began at the end of 2011 and continued until March 2012. Things ended between the two after Trump Jr. called things off after his then-wife found emails between her husband and the singer. “When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day said to Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

As previously reported, Vanessa filed for divorce from Trump Jr. on March 15. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a statement to Us. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The former couple married in 2005 and share five children together — Kai, 10, Donald Trump III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

