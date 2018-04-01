Aubrey O’Day Posts Sexy Easter Pic Amid Donald Trump Jr. Affair News

Sending a message? Aubrey O’Day posted a sexy, NSFW Easter pic on Instagram on Sunday, April 1, after news of her affair with Donald Trump Jr. made headlines.

“Egg hunt,” the former Danity Kane singer, 34, captioned a photo that showed her lying provocatively on her side revealing her bare booty while wearing a thong (or possibly not wearing underwear at all). She completed the look with a fluffy bunny tail along with a white bralette and bunny ears and was surrounded by a heart made out of Easter eggs.

The photo comes two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with Trump after meeting him on the set of season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

The news came shortly after Trump’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years. They are the parents of five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day told Us last month. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

As previously reported, Trump called off the affair in March 2012 after Vanessa found emails between the pair.

O’Day and Trump are no longer in touch, a source told Us, but “she doesn’t regret any of it though. She really loved him.”

Trump, who spent spring break at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with his kids and estranged wife, appears to be getting into shape for his new single life. On Saturday, March 31, he posted a sweaty selfie from the gym and followed it up with a shot showing him getting a haircut. “Time to chop the mullet off,” he captioned the photo.

