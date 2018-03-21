No longer in touch. Aubrey O’Day “hasn’t spoken” to Donald Trump Jr. since their affair ended in March 2012, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She doesn’t regret any of it though,” the source continues. “She really loved him and she was happy with him.”

As previously reported, the former Danity Kane band member met Trump Jr. on the set of season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, during his marriage to Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr. and Vanessa had three children at the time: Kai, now 10, Donald Trump III, now 9, and Tristan, now 6.

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping,” a source close to O’Day told Us. Sources add that their affair started at the end of 2011 and continued until March 2012.

“He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff,” an O’Day insider explained.

Another source exclusively told Us that Trump Jr. planned to leave Vanessa for O’Day.

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa. He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live,” the source explained. “Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

However, the relationship between Trump Jr. and the singer came to an end, and his marriage to Vanessa continued for six more years. The pair welcomed two more children together Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3, before calling it quits on March 15.

They announced their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!