Makeover after split! Following wife Vanessa Trump filing for an uncontested divorce after 12 years of marriage on March 15, Donald Trump Jr., 40, shared a photo of himself on Saturday, March 31, in a gym looking like he had just finished a grueling workout.

“Nothing like #crossfit in 100% humidity. Hit it hard today!!” he captioned the photo.

Hours later, he posted a shot of himself in a chair getting a haircut on his Instagram story, captioning it, “Time to chop the mullet off #haircut.” He put both pics in a Highlight folder labeled “Me stuff” on his Instagram account, next to a folder with shots of two of his children he shares with his estranged wife, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. (Donald Jr. and Vanessa also share Kai, 10, Donald Trump III, 9, and Tristan, 6.)

As previously reported, just days after it was announced that Donald Jr. and the former model were ending their marriage, news broke that he had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day in 2011 while Vanessa was pregnant. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that O’Day and Donald Jr.’s relationship was serious enough that they considered having a child together. An insider told Us, “Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her. They were trying for one.”

O’Day, meanwhile, returned to Instagram on Friday, March 29, after taking a brief hiatus after news of the affair broke. Sharing a selfie of herself, she wrote, “embrace the shade.”

Despite their marriage ending, Donald Jr. and Vanessa, 40, are keeping a united front for the sake of their children. The exes were seen relaxing side-by-side during spring break at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, and Vanessa also liked a post that her estranged husband uploaded a day later.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!