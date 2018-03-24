Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s looming divorce hasn’t stopped the estranged couple from keeping it cordial on social media.

The former model, 40, liked a post the businessman shared on Twitter on Friday, March, 24. He posted a photo of himself with two friends holding a large fish, captioned, “Awesome day on the water with Donnie (Who caught his first sailfish and then followed that up with 2 others!!!) We went 15 for 19 on sails and caught some Mahi and skipjack as well. All sailfish released fast to grow bigger and make more.”

While liking someone’s post on social media may seem like a simple move to some, for Vanessa, it’s actually a significant gesture. The mother of five, who shares Kai, 10, Donald Trump III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3, with Donald Jr., filed for divorce on March 15 after twelve years of marriage. Four days later, news broke that Donald Jr., 40, had an affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day in 2011 after they met while filming Celebrity Apprentice. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Vanessa confronted the reality star after finding emails and learning of the affair by calling O’Day with her kids on the phone.

The “Show Stopper” singer, 34, had hinted at the dalliance in two of her songs, as well as possibly speaking about it on a podcast. During the 2012 Risk! podcast she said she “started up this unspoken connection with a big celebrity who [she] can’t name because [she’ll] get sued up the ass.” She also revealed that she and the man, who she said she met on a TV show, “would do that eye f—thing” before he lured her into a bathroom where they made out during the show’s finale. She confessed the next day, she went to his hotel room to surprise him only to find a naked woman on his bed. (O’Day, who never named Donald Jr. as the man from her story, appeared on the podcast nine months after their affair ended.)

Meanwhile, Vanessa seems to be dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s infidelity by getting some rest and relaxation, tweeting on March 20, “It’s time for spring break with my kiddies!” alongside a photo of palm trees.

