Ain’t afraid of the haters. Aubrey O’Day returned to social media for the first time since news of her affair with Donald Trump Jr. broke earlier this month.

“embrace the shade,” the 34-year-old singer captioned a seemingly makeup-free selfie on Thursday, March 29, via Instagram.

While it’s unclear if O’Day is referring to her scandal with Trump Jr. in the caption, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on March 19 that Donald Trump’s son had an affair with the reality TV personality after they met on season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

An O’Day insider told Us that when the affair started the duo were “very serious all of a sudden,” adding that “he told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff.”

Trump Jr. was married to wife Vanessa Trump when his relationship with O’Day started. At the time, Trump Jr. and Vanessa had three kids: Kai, now 10, and Donald Trump III, now 9, and Tristan, now 6.

“Aubrey fell for him hard … She thought they were going to be together for real,” the source explained.

Another source revealed that Trump Jr. ended the affair in 2012 after Vanessa confronted the former Danity Kane band member.

“She called Aubrey with her kids on the phone,” the source told Us.

Another insider added that “Vanessa went crazy and was super jealous.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now, a source exclusively revealed that Trump Jr. told O’Day that he “wanted to have a baby with her” and “they were trying for one.”

Vanessa and Donald Jr. did not call it quits until more recently, however. After the affair, they welcomed son Spencer, 5, and daughter Chloe, 3. But a few days before the affair news broke, Vanessa filed for divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a statement to Us on March 15. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

