Aubrey O’Day may not have a boyfriend, but she’s got babies on the brain — and she knows just who she wants to father her unborn child.

“Dream donor, Barack Obama,” the Danity Kane singer, 35, told Page Six in an interview posted on Friday, July 19, while speaking about a potential TV series documenting her journey to motherhood.

“I would like to do a show about inseminating me with some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child,” she explained.

The former Celebrity Apprentice star also revealed why she thinks the former Commander-in-Chief, 57, is the kind of man she admires. “He’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous,” she ticked off. “Everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman.”

(Obama married Michelle Obama in October 1992. The pair share daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18.)

The Ex on the Beach star, meanwhile, has been unlucky in the love department after high-profile splits from exes Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in July 2017, and Donald Trump Jr., in 2011. She later exposed that they had an affair during his marriage to ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

O’Day confessed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17, that she hadn’t had sex in one year and two months prior to appearing on her current MTV series.

“Knocked that one out,” she joked. “I’ve never had sex on television so that was a first, there was like a camera five feet away.”

The musician said she wasn’t shy about making her NSFW onscreen debut, however. “I enjoyed it and I enjoyed it without any judgment,” she told Us. “I feel no kind of way about anybody’s thoughts on it. I just got some good d–k and kept it moving.”

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

