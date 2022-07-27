Audrina Patridge Recalls Fake Hills Fight With Kristin Over Justin Bobby

What’s real and what’s fake? Audrina Patridge revealed actually happened between her and Kristin Cavallari after she started seeing Justin Bobby Brescia on The Hills.

During season 5 of the MTV series, Patridge, 37, got into a tiff with Cavallari, 35, over Brescia, 40, but according to the California native, she had no beef with the Laguna Beach alum. In fact, Patridge claimed in her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, that the show’s producers wouldn’t let her leave a party until she had a “confrontation with Kristin over Justin.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum alleged that her ex-boyfriend Brescia, whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2010, “worked with the show to manufacture a relationship with Kristin to keep him in the public eye.”

Therefore, Patridge didn’t want to argue with Cavallari at the party — but in the end she gave in so she could go home.

“There really wasn’t much for me to say to her. I was finished with Justin and I really didn’t care if Kristin and Justin were hanging out — especially because I knew it was just for the show,” she wrote in her book. “Still, production was adamant that we get an explosive scene. So adamant, in fact, that they blocked in my car with production vans and wouldn’t let me drive away until I fought with her.”

Patridge recalled being “furious” over the whole event, noting it was “way beyond anything they’d done in the past to get the scene they wanted. I literally couldn’t leave.” The swimwear designer tried to allegedly call her agent and lawyer over the debacle, but Cavallari stepped in to mediate the issue.

“Kristin didn’t want to wait around anymore, so she was there trying to calm me down enough to just film the scene and get it over with. We laughed about it off camera, but on camera, we yelled and glared and made it work,” Patridge wrote. “I just wanted to move on, and I felt like Justin was still creating drama for me just so he could remain relevant.”

The TV personality noted that it wasn’t as if Brescia, who is a musician, “didn’t have a thriving career outside of the show,” but he appeared to be giving into the show’s creators. “The producers were egging him on and wanted to get that drama however possible. What we wanted really didn’t matter,” she alleged.

Patridge further explained that she and the rocker were no longer an item when he began hanging out with the Uncommon James founder. To the public, however, many thought the exes were still dating — which was fueled by the show’s narrative.

“I had moved on from Justin and was already dating someone else,” the reality star, who shares 6-year-old daughter Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan, claimed. “But the producers wanted to keep that off-camera and have my continued focus on Justin as a romantic interest.”

The Hills: New Beginnings alum insisted that Cavallari’s relationship with Brescia “started out fake,” but then they “began partying together behind the scenes a lot.” Patridge added that she thinks her former flame “might have started catching feelings for [Kristin], despite his more cynical intentions.”

Through it all, Patridge claimed that she “didn’t care” what was really going on with the “Back to the Beach” podcast cohost and Brescia. “[I] didn’t want to know,” she added.

Ahead of the book’s release, Patridge exclusively told Us Weekly where she and Brescia stand now, revealing on July 15, “I will always have love for him. … We were a huge part of each other in our lives for a long time. So I think there will always be that friendly, caring [attitude], whatever it is.”

She explained that he “feels the same way” and despite going their separate ways romantically they keep in touch from “time to time.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

