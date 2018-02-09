Audrina Patridge ‘Isn’t Trying to Date Right Now’ Amid Custody Case

Not looking for love. Audrina Patridge is not focused on dating following her split from ex-husband Corey Bohan last September, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Audrina has been doing great,” an insider close to Patridge, 32, exclusively tells Us. “She isn’t trying to date right now. It’s not a focus of hers.”

Since filing for divorce in September 2017, the former reality TV star has been busy raising her 1-year-old daughter, Kirra — whom she shares with Bohan, 35 — and her work.

“She’s been spending time with her daughter, family and friends, working on her swimwear line and is working out,” the source also tells Us. For now, fans can keep up with The Hills alum by following her on social media. The insider adds: “Basically, what she posts on her Instagram Story is what she’s been up to.”

Patridge said goodbye to 2017 with a reflective Instagram post. “This year has been quite a year for me! Full of ups & downs, happiness & sadness,” she captioned the photo on December 31. “Despite the bad, I’ll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust God even when I don’t understand his plan.”

As previously reported, Partridge and the BMX dirt bike rider split after 10 months of marriage. The former MTV star filed for divorce days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan, following claims that he had become violent with her several times. The Orange County District Attorney’s office later confirmed to Us that Bohan would not be charged with domestic violence due to a lack of evidence. Bohan didn’t publicly address the allegations, but a source exclusively told Us at the time, “Corey is denying everything.”

The pair had a custody hearing on Wednesday, February 7, and Bohan now has to attend weekly therapy sessions that he must pay for in order to keep his visitation rights with his daughter. Patridge’s restraining order against him was also extended until their upcoming hearing on Wednesday, May 30.

“The DVTRO [Domestic Violence Restraining Order] was renewed and Corey is going to participate in therapeutic visitation for 12 weeks,” Patridge’s lawyer, Elizabeth Nigro, tells Us. “Kind of a ‘wait and see’ situation. Audrina wants to be sure she and Kirra are safe, but there is work to be done.”

