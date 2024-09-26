Author Elisabeth Ovesen is speaking out about her history with Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that she was once a present for the disgraced music mogul.

“In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive,” Ovesen, 46, told The Daily Beast in an interview published on Wednesday, September 25. “Diddy’s car pulled up. … He asked who I was, and the men spoke for me.”

Ovesen, who previously made the accusations in her 2005 memoir Confessions of a Video Vixen, told the outlet that she was “gifted” to Diddy, now 54, in February 2001 shortly after he and now-ex Jennifer Lopez went their separate ways.

According to Ovesen, she had been “popping pills” and drinking with other music executives before she was allegedly “ordered” to visit Diddy.

“[Diddy] was like, ‘Send her to my house,’” Ovesen claimed. “That was it. I got the order to go to his house, and that was the first time he and I spent time [together].”

Ovesen recalled understanding the expectations of her attendance, but stressed to The Daily Beast that she “was not one of his victims.”

“His victims deserve the space and time to discuss what happened in those rooms,” Ovesen added, before likening the parties to a Great Gatsby-esque affair. “You choose your pill, you take your champagne, and that’s your vibe for the night. It’s f—ing intense. And that was, kind of, one scene.”

Diddy was arrested earlier this month on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. According to a 14-page indictment, which cited Diddy’s infamous parties as evidence, the rapper allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy was also accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied his request for bail. Diddy was subsequently remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

The indictment also revealed that Diddy referred to his parties as “Freak-Offs,” which, alongside the 2016 video of Diddy allegedly assaulting now-ex Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), felt “very triggering” to Ovesen. (Diddy apologized for his behavior in the video in a May social media video.)

“I knew exactly what that was,” Ovesen told the Daily Beast. “I know exactly how that feels. I know exactly. I know exactly how that feels. And it’s not just Diddy, and it’s not just music or hip hop. “Men who hate women, men who hate who they are, who can’t admit to their sexuality, who are pretending to be straight when they’re not. And they hate women because they can’t. They don’t love women. Most of them want to be women, and they can’t, and they hate us. They beat us early and often.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).