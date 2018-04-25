Sit down. Azealia Banks responded to Kanye West’s seemingly never-ending series of controversial tweets by coming after Kim Kardashian on Wednesday, April 25.

The 26-year-old rapper posted a lengthy reaction on Instagram along with a screenshot of Kardashian’s earlier tweet defending her husband. “No @kimkardashian Kanye is not ahead of his time. I said alllll of these things during the election,” she wrote. “Y’all are aggravating the black people at the expense of dragging their outrage into more clicks/streams etc for whatever Kanye is about to drop. Outrage is internet engagement algorithm 101, y’all are not slick.”

She continued her rant: “Nothing at all profound, necessary or eloquent about anything your husband says. I wish you would make him read a book cover to cover before you send that black man into a world of white people with such base level theories as well as his very limited vernacular as pertaining to any of the pseudo-intellectual things he tries to say.”

The “212” rapper concluded with this icy retort: “Kanye will never be the president and you will never ever be the First Lady. Give it up sis.”

Kardashian, 37, stood up for West on Wednesday after he was criticized for tweeting his support for Donald Trump, for which the president later extended his thanks. “Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise him! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” the reality star tweeted.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” the “Famous” rapper, 40, posted on Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Although West hinted at plans to run for president in 2024, he asserted that he’s “not even political” and doesn’t consider himself a Democrat or Republican.

