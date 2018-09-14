Uncle B.J.! Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak were recently spotted enjoying a walk through Soho House in West Hollywood with The Mindy Project’s daughter, Katherine.

According to an onlooker, Novak was “carrying” and “kissing” Kaling’s 8-month-old during the outing. The Champions creator, who gave birth in December, has yet to reveal the identity of baby’s father.

The former Office costars briefly dated while filming the NBC sitcom in 2005, but stayed close after their split. A source tells Us that they are “just best friends.”

Novak congratulated his ex on the success of her film A Wrinkle in Time with a tweet in March. “When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave,” he wrote at the time with a photo of a bus stop movie poster of Kaling as her Wrinkle in Time character. “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleinTime.”

Kaling teared up talking about the actor’s message during an April appearance on the TODAY show.

“When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that,” Kaling gushed. “I was so moved by that. If you dream big, you can get whatever you want.”

Kaling also revealed that Novak sent her flowers for her first day on set for her upcoming film Late Night.

“The prettiest flowers from @picturesoftext.White flowers are very classy for me. I’m sorry; white fleurs,” Kaling captioned the Story. She also posted his a handwritten note that read, “Congrats on day 1. ‘Love B.’”

