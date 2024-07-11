B.J. Novak has “of course” met best friend Mindy Kaling’s third baby.

“She is adorable and the best,” Novak, 44, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, July 10.

Kaling, 45, revealed in June that she secretly welcomed baby No. 3 earlier this year.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote via her Instagram. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline.”

Related: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Unbreakable Bond Through the Years Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have one of the most enviable friendships in Hollywood — and their bond keeps getting stronger through the years. The comedians met while writing for The Office in the early 2000s, and instantly felt a connection that was mirrored in their characters, Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard. While the pair […]

The actress made the announcement alongside a series of three photos. The first showed her other two children — daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3 — kissing the newborn on the head. A second image featured her baby bump in a throwback pregnancy photo. In the third picture, Kaling was in the hospital, seemingly preparing to give birth, as Katherine and Spencer sat with her on the bed.

Kaling has a history of keeping her pregnancies out of the public eye. She announced in August 2017 that she was expecting her first baby, and Katherine was born that December. Kaling’s second pregnancy was even more private, as she introduced Spencer one month after his birth in September 2020.

What Is the Best Sitcom of the 2000s?

While Kaling has made the decision to keep her kids’ paternity under wraps, she’s denied speculation that Novak is the father.

“I’m the only parent my kids have,” Kaling told Marie Claire in 2022. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship. So [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Related: Mindy Kaling's Rare Family Photos With Her Children Mindy Kaling doesn’t show her children’s faces via social media, but she has given glimpses of the little ones over the years. The Office alum welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017, waiting until November of the following year to show her Instagram followers a photo of her baby girl. Kaling, who has kept the paternity […]

Kaling previously offered Us exclusive insight into Novak’s relationship with her daughter in 2019, gushing that he “comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out” with Katherine. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. He’s great,” she added.

Novak and Kaling met when writing for The Office in the 2000s and have been close ever since. They briefly dated, ultimately deciding that they were better off as friends — but fans have continuously harped on their relationship status.

“If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing,” Kaling said during a 2019 interview with Good Housekeeping. “But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend.”