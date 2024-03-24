Mindy Kaling appeared to deny rumors that she and BJ Novak were no longer on good terms.

Kaling commented on a post made by DeuxMoi via Instagram on Friday, March 22, regarding a report that she and Novak had had a falling out. The post featured an audio clip from the celebrity gossip account’s podcast, “Deux/U,” where a source close to the duo alleged that Kaling initiated some sort of separation and Novak agreed they needed “some distance.”

Kaling commented on the post, saying, “Omg I haaate him so much,” appearing to mock the implication that the BFFs were on the rocks.

As of August 2023, Novak and Kaling were still interacting with each other on social media. Kaling wished Novak a happy birthday via Instagram, to which he responded in the comments, “No party is as fun as the car ride home with you.”

Novak and Kaling starred as coworkers and lovers Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor, respectively, on The Office from 2005 to 2013. The pair dated for a couple of years during this time but parted ways in 2007. However, they have remained close, leading to speculation from fans about whether the two are more than friends.

Kaling has been candid about her relationship with Novak, calling it “weird as hell” in 2015. “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” the Mindy Project creator told InStyle at the time. “I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

Even Novak has mentioned that new romantic partners have often been “skeptical” of his relationship with the Sex Lives of College Girls creator.

“Whenever we date anyone else, I think there’s a period where the person is very skeptical of our friendship,” Novak told Entertainment Weekly in January 2013. “‘Everyone seems to think you two might be a couple, and I don’t mean to get in the way. Are you sure you’re not dating? Are you sure you’re not going to end up dating?’ It’s such a common thing to have that platonic best friend that becomes a little weird when you start dating someone.”

Novak is godfather to Kaling’s two children, Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2. In 2022, Kaling shut down speculation that Novak was the father of her kids. “I’m the only parent my kids have,” she told Marie Claire at the time.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship,” Kaling continued. “So [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Kaling exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019 that Novak “comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out” with Katherine. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out,” she added. “He’s great.”