Oh, how the tables have turned! Nick Viall has no problem calling it like he sees it, but now Blake Horstmann has taken a page out of the former Bachelor’s book.

When a fan asked Horstmann, 31, via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, whether he would ever appear as a guest on Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 star responded, “I would rather s–t in my hand and clap. … He talks s–t about everyone.”

The Bachelor season 21 lead, 39, infamously called out Horstmann in August 2019 after the Colorado native released screenshots of his text messages with Paradise costar Caelynn Miller-Keyes about their hookup during the Stagecoach country music festival. Horstmann also admitted to having sex with castmate Kristina Schulman the same weekend.

Viall called Horstmann’s actions “premeditated” at the time, saying on his podcast, “He ended up deleting [the text screenshots] when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize. This whole idea, ‘I didn’t think this would affect her the way it did,’ he knew.”

The Wisconsin native went on to call the former sales rep “some other f–kboy,” adding, “It didn’t go his way and then he decided to retaliate. … It was more important for him to try to change people’s opinions back to like, ‘Oh, Blake is just a sweet boy. This was just one weekend where he got a little drunk and had a little bit of sex.’ No, he’s been, like, f–king like crazy for an entire year.”

On Wednesday, Horstmann told his Instagram followers that he does not know whether he “ever could” go on another Bachelor show.

“I wanna meet everyone. I love getting to know people outside of an edited TV show,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I love being surprised by the real person.”

The reality star then shared an anecdote about the Paradise cameramen filming him “’running away’ from Caelynn when she came down the stairs,” when he actually was just sprinting to the bathroom.

“They don’t let you pee whenever you want so they held me from peeing then suddenly say I could go,” he recalled. “Then they dubbed words over me and made it seem like I was scared.”