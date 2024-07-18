When Joey Graziadei prepared to introduce sisters Carly Monzo and Ellie Graziadei to his The Bachelor final two, they instinctively “knew” Kelsey Anderson was The One.

“When we went to Mexico for the Meet the Family episode, the way that they set it up was that Joey came in first and told us who we’d be meeting,” Carly recalled during the Wednesday, July 17, episode of the “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast. “So, he talked about his final two ladies [who] were there, explained who they were, why these two women were the last people there. I think we took a break after he told us who the two girls were before we actually met the first one.”

According to Carly, she and Ellie went to touch up their makeup and debriefed on their 28-year-old brother’s comments.

“We looked at each other and [said,] ‘It’s Kelsey.’ Like, we knew before meeting them just how he talked about her,” Carly said. “We were like, ‘He is clearly so in love with her.’ It really shaped the directions of my conversation with the two of them.”

Related: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Relationship Timeline Disney/John Fleenor Joey Graziadei handed out his coveted final rose to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor season 28. While their relationship seemed steady throughout the show, which premiered in January 2024, it hit a slight speed bump during fantasy suite week when Kelsey left an ominous note card that read, “We need to talk.” The […]

Joey introduced his sisters to both Kelsey, 25, and Daisy Kent, who ultimately eliminated herself in the finale when she realized the tennis pro’s feelings were stronger for Kelsey.

“With Daisy, I was trying to see if there was something Joey wasn’t seeing or if there was something he had questions about,” Carly noted on Wednesday. “I feel like my sister and I were … trying to dig a little bit deeper to make sure [Kelsey was the right choice] because he seemed so sure. We were probably a little bit tougher with her.”

Joey proposed to Kelsey during the finale, which aired in March. Since then, Carly and Ellie have bonded with the project manager.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

“Everyone is getting along just fine,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly that March, denying that his siblings wanted him to pick Daisy, 25, during the Meet the Family episode. “That day [was] for me to be able to introduce both [women], but for me also to express to them where I was at and who I was the strongest connection with.”

He added, “My sisters are the ones that have talked to me most about that day since then, and talked about how they had little meetings after and got to talk through stuff, and they said pretty early on they’re like, ‘It’s got to be Kelsey. The way he talks about her, you can just feel it’s got to be her.’”

After leaving The Bachelor, Joey moved into Kelsey’s shared three-bedroom apartment in New Orleans. They also have plans to one day relocate to New York City.