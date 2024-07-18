When Joey Graziadei prepared to introduce sisters Carly Monzo and Ellie Graziadei to his The Bachelor final two, they instinctively “knew” Kelsey Anderson was The One.
“When we went to Mexico for the Meet the Family episode, the way that they set it up was that Joey came in first and told us who we’d be meeting,” Carly recalled during the Wednesday, July 17, episode of the “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast. “So, he talked about his final two ladies [who] were there, explained who they were, why these two women were the last people there. I think we took a break after he told us who the two girls were before we actually met the first one.”
According to Carly, she and Ellie went to touch up their makeup and debriefed on their 28-year-old brother’s comments.
“We looked at each other and [said,] ‘It’s Kelsey.’ Like, we knew before meeting them just how he talked about her,” Carly said. “We were like, ‘He is clearly so in love with her.’ It really shaped the directions of my conversation with the two of them.”
Joey introduced his sisters to both Kelsey, 25, and Daisy Kent, who ultimately eliminated herself in the finale when she realized the tennis pro’s feelings were stronger for Kelsey.
“With Daisy, I was trying to see if there was something Joey wasn’t seeing or if there was something he had questions about,” Carly noted on Wednesday. “I feel like my sister and I were … trying to dig a little bit deeper to make sure [Kelsey was the right choice] because he seemed so sure. We were probably a little bit tougher with her.”
Joey proposed to Kelsey during the finale, which aired in March. Since then, Carly and Ellie have bonded with the project manager.
“Everyone is getting along just fine,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly that March, denying that his siblings wanted him to pick Daisy, 25, during the Meet the Family episode. “That day [was] for me to be able to introduce both [women], but for me also to express to them where I was at and who I was the strongest connection with.”
He added, “My sisters are the ones that have talked to me most about that day since then, and talked about how they had little meetings after and got to talk through stuff, and they said pretty early on they’re like, ‘It’s got to be Kelsey. The way he talks about her, you can just feel it’s got to be her.’”
After leaving The Bachelor, Joey moved into Kelsey’s shared three-bedroom apartment in New Orleans. They also have plans to one day relocate to New York City.