The most dramatic update yet. The Bachelor Mansion is on the mend nearly three months after a structure on the property burned down in the Malibu wildfires.

“Construction workers started tearing down the charred area on the property,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are knocking it down completely and it’s looking like they will rebuild it. They want to have it ready before Bachelorette starts filming [in March].”

The source adds that construction workers labored for eight hours on Monday, January 28, to start the process.

Us broke the news in November 2018 that a structure near the main house used for Bachelor and Bachelorette production succumbed to the Woolsey Fire.

The mansion’s owner, Marshall Haraden, later confirmed to Us that most of the property hadn’t been touched by the flames, but “the accessory building up front that they use for the shows as a basecamp” was destroyed.

Harden, who resides in the luxurious house with his family 10 months of the year when the ABC dating series isn’t filming, added that the wreckage wouldn’t “interrupt the show” and “the damage around the house is minimal, which we’ll get back to shape real quick with our crew.”

Harden, who is a retired firefighter, also told Us in November that he had “concerns” people would rob the house during the ordeal, so he hired full-time security while he and his family evacuated.

Hundreds of thousands of Southern California residents, including Miley Cyrus, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler, lost their homes in the fires and countless others were forced to evacuate for at least two months. Earlier this month, a source told Us that “the smell of smoke still lingers in the air” near the beloved mansion and “it takes a long time for the ash and smoke to completely fade away.”

