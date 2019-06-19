Sounds serious! The Bachelorette season 14’s Jason Tartick put his feelings for girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe on full display with his sweet and thoughtful Instagram post dedicated to the “Off the Vine” podcast host on her 34th birthday on Wednesday, June 19.

Among the 30-year-old reality TV star’s sweet words were, “Sending this beautiful, bad ass [sic] woman, all the birthday love I possibly can today! … You channel all of your energy to positively impact the lives of those who look up to you, and you work relentlessly to go to bed every night a better person than when woke up.” The sentiment was added to a photo of the couple cuddling on a beach, him kissing her head while she basked in the embrace.

The couple of more than six months, who began dating after meeting during her podcast’s taping, have taken things to the next level recently, moving in together and sharing the Nashville home Bristowe once occupied with ex-fiancé of three years, Shawn Booth. “We talked about this before moving in,” Bristowe explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It always felt like mine …. It doesn’t have bad energy or bad juju in there.”

Moving quickly has become a calling card for the duo, who admitted to declaring their love for each other only months after they met. “I think for most people’s time scale, maybe it’s pretty quick,” Tartick admitted on “Off the Vine” during an April 12 taping. “When you go on The Bachelor, because you go through this period of no phone, no TV, no Internet, no music, no anything, it really gives yourself an understanding and time to really just self-reflect. You learn what you’ve really done wrong in relationships and where you could be better.”

Sharing a home seemed like the next logical step after the couple adopted an adorable rescue Golden Retriever named Ramen, who got a shout-out during Bristowe’s reply to Tartick’s birthday post. “I love you,” she wrote surrounded by crying and heart emojis. “Did Ramen poop yet?”

