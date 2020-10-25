‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Poses Naked on Vacation in Sexy Pool Pic

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Hannah Brown surprised her Instagram followers on Friday, October 23, by posting a nude photo while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Views,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, captioned the photo showing her leaning over the edge of an infinity pool and staring out over the ocean, as she revealed her toned back and a hint of her bare booty.

“OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB,” Bachelor Nation fan Demi Lovato commented on the pic, while Hannah Ann Sluss shared four fire emojis.

“I didn’t need to see this,” her brother, Patrick Brown, wrote, while others tagged Hannah’s ex Tyler Cameron and a fan joked, “Tyler C has entered the chat.”

“Luke P is definitely having a stroke right now,” another follower commented.

“Spotted: HB unapologetically living her best life!!!!” a fan proclaimed.

Her thirst trap pic came days after Hannah admitted she’s single and still looking for Mr. Right.

On October 18, the Alabama native took a chance on love and asked out a stranger who she spotted walking down the street in L.A.

“This beautiful specimen of a human walked by me. He was so cute, we kind of smiled at each other I think,” she explained on her Instagram Stories. Hannah admitted she was too “nervous to say anything” in the moment but decided to leave a note on the mystery guy’s car.

“I said, ‘We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime,'” Hannah revealed.

“Maybe we’ll show our kids this someday. And our grandkids. Lol,” she captioned the clip.

The former beauty pageant queen “freaked out and ran like a crazy person” when the guy walked to his car. “He’s reading the note. If you could see, I have pit stains. S–t I’m scared,” she said in another video.

The Dancing With the Stars winner searched for love on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, ending up engaged to Jed Wyatt. She later called off her engagement to the singer and briefly reunited with runner-up Cameron.

The pair went their separate ways but sparked rumors that they’d reconciled in March, when they quarantined together in the model’s native Florida.

Earlier this month, Cameron, 27, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about his ups and downs with Hannah and revealed that they’re now “in a great place.”