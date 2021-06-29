JPJ has a GF! John Paul Jones shared a sweet selfie on Tuesday, June 29, to announce he’s in a new relationship.

“This my gulfwend,” the Bachelorette season 15 alum, 26, wrote via Instagram. The corresponding image showed him smizing at the camera alongside his new flame, Katie Poulin.

In the photo, the couple wore matching white shirts (Poulin rocked a tank while Jones wore a graphic tee by Rowing Blazers). The former reality star also let his mask hang from his ear to show off his pleasant expression.

Many of the Maryland native’s fellow Bachelor Nation members celebrated his new relationship in the post’s comments.

“YES!!!🙌,” wrote Jed Wyatt. “Ayyyyyyy we love to see it 🙌🏽,” Mike Johnson added, while Jason Tartick commented, “Happy for ya my man!”

Jones was originally cast on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2019. After being eliminated during week four, he joined season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, during which he pursued Tayshia Adams.

After the couple broke up, Jones told Us Weekly exclusively that he wasn’t looking for a serious relationship.

“I’m just very casually meeting people,” he said in January 2020. “I’m a little reluctant to jump into anything very serious.”

Though he wasn’t ready to move on at the time, the actor revealed a few months later that he was supportive of his ex’s decision to become the Bachelorette and find love of her own.

“I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” he told Us exclusively in August 2020 after news broke that Adams would lead the show for season 16 following Clare Crawley’s exit. “I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”

The Bachelorette got engaged to Zac Clark during the December 2020 season finale.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” she told the New Jersey native during the episode. “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”