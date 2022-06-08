A grand affair. Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she and fiancé Jason Tartick are planning to tie the knot in a Great Gatsby-themed event on New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve gone back and forth with a bunch of different themes, but we just want it to be, like, a Gatsby theme. Kind of over-the-top … a black-tie affair, champagne fountains [and everything],” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively about her wedding plans while talking about the launch of her Amazon Handmade wedding collection. “[It’s] not like us actually at all, but we’ll have our own like unique touches throughout the whole wedding.”

The couple also have one more “over-the-top” detail planned: “We’re getting [the dogs] custom-made tuxedos,” Bristowe teased.

Despite their big ideas, the former Bachelorette explained that neither she nor Tartick, 33, were overbearing during the wedding planning process. “I think maybe when it [gets] closer to the date, I might get a little more Bridezilla-y,” Bristowe said, but right now the pair are balancing each other out. “He has been in finance his whole life and he knows how to budget and … all of that. And I’m really good at like the creative side of it. I want it to be unique and true to us. So it’s, it’s a good combo.”

The bride-to-be is working with Amazon Homemade to curate three storefronts full of her favorite items from the Amazon Handmade Wedding Shop, with the first collection launching on Wednesday, June 8. “Jason and I, when we met, we always said that the stars aligned and it was the universe bringing us together,” she explained.

“So when we first met, we got this picture of the stars aligning and where the stars were that night. And then we got one of them from Amazon handmade for the anniversary of our engagement,” the reality TV personality added.

Bristowe’s first collection will highlight small businesses and artisans and she’s hoping to incorporate her favorite finds into the wedding decor. “We got a wedding sign, like a ‘Welcome to Kaitlyn and Jason’s Beautiful Wedding’ sign. … There a bunch of unique, handcrafted, beautiful things I’m gonna involve in the whole wedding.”

With the planning underway, the Dancing With the Stars champion is looking forward to taking the next step with Tartick after their “long” engagement. “We’re enjoying the engagement process more than anything,” she confessed. “Like, I remember we got engaged in May [2021] and we were like, ‘Okay, we’ll do it in May of next year.’ And now we’re in June and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that happened so fast.'”

Bristowe continued: “So, I think we’re enjoying the engagement and then we’ll do a little fast track to [starting a family]. … I would probably do that now, but Jason’s more on the traditional side and says we have to get married first.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

