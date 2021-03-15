Still rosy! Tayshia Adams addressed rumors that she and fiancé Zac Clark had split in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 15.

“There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up,” the former Bachelorette, 30, said in the clip, noting that she was holding her phone with her left hand in the post fans were concerned about. “Everything is good.”

Though her ring simply wasn’t visible in the video, Adams also explained that she’d recently sent the Neil Lane rock in for sizing and cleaning and would have it back on her finger in the next couple of days.

In a written message accompanying the video, the California native said she “woke up to hundreds of messages” questioning if the pair had split.

“Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol,” she wrote. “I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

The former phlebotomist got engaged to Clark, 37, last year after taking over as the Bachelorette lead when Clare Crawley left the ABC dating series just two weeks into filming.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” Adams told her now-fiancé during the show’s December 2020 finale. “You’ve truly woken up my heart.”

She has spoken up about relationship rumors before. In February, Adams told Marie Claire that she’s “constantly” asked if she’s still engaged to the New Jersey native.

“I’m not at all thinking about [ending the relationship],” she told the magazine, noting that, although things are “99 percent good,” fans’ constant inquisitions have made her doubt herself previously.

On March 12, Adams made headlines again when it was announced that she and fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe would replace Chris Harrison as hosts for season 17 of the show.

The Bachelor Nation mainstay temporarily stepped back from his duties on February 13 after sparking controversy in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay when he defended Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid a racism scandal.

While some weren’t too happy about Harrison’s absence from the new season, Adams said the Texas native was in good spirits when she spoke to him about the replacement.

“The fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being a part of the next season meant the absolute world. With that being said, y’all, let’s freakin’ go.”