Giving thanks. Bachelorette star Zac Clark tracked down the woman whom he credits with saving his life amid his battle with addiction.

The season 16 contestant, 36, mentioned during his first one-on-one date with Tayshia Adams, which aired during the December 1 episode, that a bank teller notified his father of his condition after he stole checks from his dad. Years later, Clark reconnected with the woman to express his gratitude.

“On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. “Rhonda didn’t know me, didn’t care what I looked like and didn’t judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high.”

He continued: “Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). 3 days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father’s desk and left without a word to anyone. For days, my family looked for me but no luck. Rhonda’s call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history.”

Clark praised Jackson for intervening, emphasizing the impact of her actions on his life. “Yesterday, after tracking Rhonda down, I was reunited with my Angel,” he explained. “It was one of the most powerful experiences I have ever had. She still works at the same bank! I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses (you better show her some love @house_of_divine_style .) She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever.”

The addiction specialist reminded his Instagram followers to show empathy in the way Jackson did. “In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving,” he concluded. “Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences….”

Clark admitted on The Bachelorette that he was “drinking, doing drugs and just partying” while struggling with addiction. His encounter with Jackson helped him realize it was “time” to get sober. Soon after, he went to rehab for four-and-a-half months.

The New Jersey native is one of three men — including Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais — still vying for Adams’ heart. The 30-year-old former phlebotomist will hand out her final rose during the two-part Bachelorette finale.

The season 16 finale of The Bachelorette airs on ABC Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).