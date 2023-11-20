Bachelor Nation star Michelle Money and professional golfer Mike Weir tied the knot after seven years of dating.

“I am so excited to look Mike in the eyes in front of our girls and commit myself to him for time and eternity,” Money, 43, told People before the couple exchanged vows in Hawaii in an oceanside wedding ceremony on Sunday, November 19.

Money and Weir, 53, were joined by their loved ones on their special day, which included a family golf game, snorkeling and hiking. Money and Weir’s three daughters — Elle, Lili and Brielle — supported their parents during the milestone moment. (The Bachelor alum shares Brielle with ex-husband Ryan Money, while Weir shares daughters Elle and Lili with former spouse Bricia Weir.)

After appearing on season 15 of The Bachelor, Michelle briefly dated Brad Womack before they parted ways. She returned for season 2 of Bachelor Pad and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she connected with Cody Sattler. Money and Sattler weren’t able to make their relationship work, however, and subsequently called it quits in 2016.

“Cody and I are not together,” Michelle told Us Weekly in 2016. “I am in a new relationship with a wonderful man and am extremely happy!”

The “wonderful man” Michelle referred to was Mike, who made history in the golf world as the first Canadian to win a major championship in the 2003 Masters Tournament.

Michelle reflected on the chance encounter that brought her and her now-husband together. “I was walking into a restaurant with my daughter, and he happened to be walking out with a group of friends,” she told People. “I didn’t see him, but apparently he saw me and asked his friends if any of them knew me.”

She continued: “They happened to know a mutual friend who ended up giving Mike my number. We went on our first date and never looked back! I didn’t find out until months later that after he saw me at that restaurant for the first time, he couldn’t stop thinking about me, so he left his friend’s house and drove back to the restaurant to try and find me, but I had already left!”

The duo originally hadn’t planned on getting married, but Mike surprised Michelle by proposing earlier this year.

“Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️ After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot!” Michelle wrote via Instagram in January. “Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir! I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever! @mweirsy ❤️.”

Mike announced the milestone moment as well, writing, “I’m a lucky man! ❤️.”