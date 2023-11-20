Michelle Money and Mike Weir have been going strong since 2016.

Bachelor Nation met Money on season 15 of The Bachelor. While things didn’t work out with Brad Womack, she returned for season 2 of Bachelor Pad and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. During the 2014 season of the Mexico spinoff, she met Cody Sattler. The twosome dated for several months — and appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars together — before calling it quits.

That August, Money introduced her fans to Weir, a golfer who made history as the first Canadian to win a major championship when he took home the green jacket at the Masters Tournament in 2003.

The couple began to blend their families. Money, for her part, is the mother of daughter Brielle, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Money, while Weir shares daughters Elle and Lili with former spouse Bricia Weir.

Scroll through for more of their relationship milestones: