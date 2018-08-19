The Backstreet Boys cancelled their concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, after a storm hit and injured 14 fans.

WinStar confirmed that the storm’s caused the venue’s temporary awning to fall. A video posted to a fan account on Saturday, August 18, showed injured fans nursing head wounds following the incident.

WinStar tweeted on Saturday that evacuation orders had gone unheeded by approximately 150 concertgoers, leaving them in danger. The statement confirmed that “14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals” adding that “we know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm.”

High winds and rain also led to damage of the venue stage and the band’s equipment, according to the official account of the casino on Saturday, August 18.

The band released a collective statement via Twitter Saturday night. “We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule,” the tweet read. “The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”

Individual members of the Backstreet Boys also took to social media to share their thoughts. Nick Carter tweeted, “Waiting and praying for our fans that were injured. If we can perform were ready to go. But safety is first.”

Kevin Richardson added a series of tweets updating fans on the progression of the storm and the reasoning stage crews deemed it unsafe for them to perform.

“Update… unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight,” Richardson wrote. “Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because, Backstreet WILL BE BACK!”

WinStar World Casino and Resort spokeswoman Kym Koch Thompson also released a statement to Us Weekly regarding the cancellation. “We have been looking forward to a great show with the Backstreet Boys and 98* for many months. While we were excited to welcome them to The Colosseum at WinStar, the results of serious weather in the area has caused the show to be postponed to a later date,” she told Us. “Our primary concern is the safety of our patrons, event staff and artists and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused ticketholders.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!