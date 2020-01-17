Picture perfect romance. Barack Obama showered his wife, Michelle Obama, with lots of love in honor of her 56th birthday on Friday, January 17.

“In every scene, you are my star,” Barack, 58, wrote alongside a group of photobooth pictures with his No. 1 gal, via social media on Friday. “Happy birthday, baby!”

The group photos show the former president and his first lady cozying up to one another, smiling, sharing a kiss and getting a little goofy.

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, frequently show their love for each other publicly, reminding fans how pure their relationship is. On their anniversary in October 2019, Barack gave his one and only a shout-out on social media once more.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time,” he wrote on a picture of the two lovebirds enjoying the great outdoors. “Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Michelle, who revealed that Barack is the “most extraordinary man I know” on the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, was equally as sentimental when reflecting upon her long and happy marriage to Barack two years later, on October 3, 2019.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the couple. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. 💕”

Now that the power couple have mastered over 25 years of marital bliss, they’re sharing their romance secrets with others.

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019, the Obamas sent the couple a handwritten note to congratulate them — and offered some sage wisdom at the same time.

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” the letter read, in the photo shared by Rodriguez, 44, at the time. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Barack and Michelle went on their first date in 1989 after meeting at Sidley & Austin law firm in Chicago, where Barack took a summer job and Michelle was already working . After three years of dating, the pair tied the knot in 1992. They share two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18.