



Setting the record straight. Barbara Palvin has a thing or two to say about her rumored former flame, Justin Bieber, comparing himself to her current beau, Dylan Sprouse.

“No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins,” the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel told Entertainment Tonight at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon party.

The “Love Yourself” crooner, 25, recently shared a side-by-side comparison shot of himself and the Sprouse twins — Dylan and his brother, Cole Sprouse — as kids. In the social post, he suggested that he could have replaced the Disney Channel alums in 1999’s Big Daddy, where they starred as Julian “Frankenstien” McGrath opposite Adam Sandler’s “Sonny Koufax.”

“Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby,” he wrote via Instagram on August 31. “I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse.”

Many others saw the resemblance between the trio, including Niall Horan as he replied with three laughing face emojis. YouTuber Brent Rivera, meanwhile, commented, “YESS HAHA.”

Pattie Mallette, the pop star’s mom, wrote, “Omgosh baby CUTENESS!!!” Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun, however, simply noted: “Genius.”

Palvin, on the other hand, told ET: “I don’t agree.”

Palvin and Bieber were first linked in November 2012, shortly after the Grammy winner’s initial split with Selena Gomez. After they were both photographed attending a performance of The Lion King on Broadway, the model denied all romance speculation.

“I’m OK to talk about it because I know there’s nothing,” she told Celebuzz in 2013. “It’s ridiculous how this got to the news.”

Palvin has been dating Dylan, 27, since 2018. After less than a year into their romance, the pair moved in together in January of this year.

“With Dylan, everything seemed so easy,” she told W magazine in February. “We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything.”

Palvin told Us Weekly exclusively in May that the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum has been “very supportive” of her. “He did the diet with me or the working out and everything before the VS show,” she said. “When we were done, he arrived to the carpet with Shake Shack burgers and got some for my friends, too.”

