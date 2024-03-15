Nicole Eggert shared an intimate look inside her breast cancer battle while shaving off her hair.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are,” Eggert, 52, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, March 14, quoting motivational speaker Madeleine Eames.

The clip was set to the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right” and showed Eggert taking clippers to her locks until it was closely cropped to her scalp. Once Eggert had finished, she admired her handiwork by rubbing her hand across her head while smiling.

The Baywatch alum was met with love in the comments section from her celebrity friends.

“Grace. You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you,” Alyssa Milano wrote, while Jennie Garth noted that she was sending Eggert a “big hug.”

One week earlier, Eggert shared that her hair had begun to fall out amid her cancer battle.

“It’s a week before my next treatment. I’m feeling really good [and] strong,” she explained in a March 6 Instagram video. “I feel normal as could be except that my hair’s starting to fall out now. Just like little wispies keep falling out on my face, it’s like if you have your bangs cut dry and all that fine hair falls in your eyes.”

The actress added, “That’s strange, but at least it’s so far, like, slow and steady rather than big huge clumps. I’m OK [and] I’m dealing with it. It’s part of the process and I knew that.”

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in January, three months after she experienced “terrible pain” in her chest.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she told People in January. “I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So, I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

A discovery mammogram and multiple biopsies revealed Eggert’s diagnosis, which rocked the world of her daughters Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12.

“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this,” Eggert added. “This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

Eggert subsequently revealed that doctors found more cancer in her lymph nodes.

“The self-exams, I’m telling you, I kick myself [for not doing them frequently],” she said during a February sit-down on Inside Edition. “That’s the one thing I should have been doing.”