If Beanie Feldstein is a name that doesn’t ring a bell to you now, it definitely will after the 2020 Golden Globes air on Sunday, January 5.

Feldstein, 26, was nominated for her first Golden Globe in December for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role as Molly in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Booksmart. Feldstein scored her first nod as her longtime best friend Ben Platt and former costars and close pals Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever and Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan were also nominated.

“What a ridiculously surreal, special morning. Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women,” Feldstein wrote of her nomination via Instagram on December 9. “To get to be there with my partner on this journey @kaitlyndever, my life partner @bensplatt and my lady bird is too much for my heart.”

Before Booksmart, the California native racked up acting credits in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Lady Bird and The Female Brain, to name a few. Feldstein, who is the younger sister of Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill, has a big year ahead as she’s set to star in the upcoming third season of American Crime Story. She’s also shooting Richard Linklater’s film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will require her and her costars — including Platt and Blake Jenner — to shoot the project over the course of 10 years.

Scroll down below to learn more about the actress on the rise!

1. She’s an Educated Woman

After attending Harvard-Westlake School during her grade school years, Feldstein went on to attend Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. The sociology major graduated from the liberal arts college in 2015.

2. Where the Name “Beanie” Comes From

The actress’ real name is Elizabeth Greer Feldstein, but there’s an interesting story behind how the name “Beanie” came to be.

“I had a British nanny for the first five years of my life. Elizabeth was the name of the girl she used to nanny in England,” she said in a 2015 profile with The Wesleyan Argus, her alma mater’s school newspaper. “She was from England — the queen, you know, there are a lot of Elizabeths in England — and Elizabeanie was what their family called the girl she used to nanny.”

Feldstein continued, “She started calling me Elizabeanie, and I have two older brothers, and they’re like, ‘Let’s just call her Beanie! Let’s just call her Beanie.’ And like, if you call a dog Spot but its name is Spike, it’s just gonna respond to Spot, so I just always responded to Beanie. Since I was like, 2 years old, it was just exclusively Beanie.”

3. She’s Set to Play Monica Lewinsky

It was announced in August 2019 that Feldstein was cast to play Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern who had an inappropriate relationship with Bill Clinton during his presidency, in Impeachment: American Crime Story. “She is a triumph,” she said of the 46-year-old activist, who will produce the FX season, to The Daily Beast in September 2019. “I am so, so honored to be portraying her. And to be doing it with Ryan Murphy is out of my wildest dreams. He is sort of the king of television, and his work is so profound.”

4. She’s a Huge Musical Theater Fan

Feldstein has been very vocal about her love for musical theater, and she even appeared in a Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Middler from 2017 to 2018. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019, she opened up about her love for composer Stephen Sondheim and how musical theater has helped shape her as an actor.

“There’s no musical theater composer who’s captured the complexity and intricacy of humanity in his melodies and lyrics the way he does. So, when I have had the privilege — even just in my bedroom — to be singing his songs, I feel connected to humanity in a way that every actor dreams of feeling,” she shared. “That’s why I’ve always loved him. I think growing up in musical theater is such a beautiful foundation for being an actor, because you get to sing your thoughts, and then even if you’re not singing, you still understand how to access that internal feeling and then externalize it.”

5. She’s Obsessed With Nail Art

Speaking to Racked in November 2017, the How to Build a Girl star opened up about her love for nail art and revealed that her go-to spot is Valley in NYC. “I’m the most into nail art — but I just can’t do it myself,” she said at the time. “It’s funny: I don’t have much of a temper, but in college, my roommates could always tell when I was painting my nails because they’d hear me chucking things across the room! I’m so bad at it. Nails and cooking are the two things I try to do, but am deeply unable to. So I love getting manicures.”