Bachelor alum Becca Tilley is loving her life — and that includes watching current girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko bond with her ex boyfriend Ben Higgins.
Tilley, 34, first witnessed Kiyoko, 32, and Higgins, 34, coming together at Bachelor in Paradise’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert‘s September 23 nuptials in Colorado.
“It was so fun to watch my girlfriend, Hayley, with Ben Higgins — who I was on the season of The Bachelor — hang out all weekend at the wedding,” Tilley, told The Messenger in an interview published on Monday, October 2. “It was special and I never thought that would be something I was witnessing. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Higgins, for his part, was thrilled to make Tilley happy by spending time with his ex’s new love.
“Hayley is so fun. Hayley is incredible,” he told the outlet. “I’ve absolutely adored Becca for years. And Becca is one of the most incredibly uplifting, fun people.”
Higgins further expressed his gratitude for Tilley being “so sweet” to his wife, Jessica Clarke, whom he wed in November 2021.
“When Becca found somebody that makes her so happy, it’s very exciting for me to be able to meet that person and be with that person in situations like last week where we spend so much time together,” he shared. “It was awesome. It was great for me too.”
Higgins and Tilley both appeared in the 20th season of The Bachelor. He eliminated her in week 7, eventually proposing to Lauren Bushnell when the season concluded in March 2016. However, the pair ended their engagement one year later in May 2017.
Tilley, meanwhile, moved on with Kiyoko. The twosome began dating in 2018 after meeting at the release party for Kiyoko’s alum Expectations. They initially kept their relationship private but confirmed it in May 2022 after Tilley appeared in Kiyoko’s music video “For the Girls,” which is inspired by The Bachelor.
“I was prepared for anything and everything,” Tilley said during an episode of her podcast, “Scrubbing In,” in May 2022 about her romance with Kiyoko and coming out as bisexual. “I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted.”
While the couple have been going strong since, Tilley isn’t sure if she’s ready for the next relationship milestone.
“I think we have conversations of, like, ‘Oh this would be fun. This would be cool,’ but all my best friends are engaged now,” Tilley continued. “I gotta focus on them.”
She added with a laugh, “I want my own moment.”