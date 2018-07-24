Becca’s in Bachelor Nation need to stick together. Becca Tilley defended how Becca Kufrin reacted to learning Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood is a virgin.

“I think that Becca handled it really well,” Tilley exclusively told Us Weekly at Stacy’s Cheese Petites’ party RealD Screening Room in Beverly Hills on Monday, July 23. “I know that she got up to go to the bathroom, I don’t know if that was the editing. I think we’re all aware of that. But I don’t know, I think he put himself out there and she responded. I was telling JoJo [Fletcher], I feel like she’s handled this season so well. She’s, like, graceful. I enjoy watching her.”

Underwood confessed to Kufrin on the July 9 episode of ABC series that he is a virgin. The Bachelorette lead responded with “Really?” before getting up to take a moment to gather her thoughts outside. However, Kufrin later claimed on Twitter after the episode aired that she actually “got up just to go to the bathroom.” Underwood confirmed that she did not leave the table because of his reveal.

“Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…” the NFL player replied to Kufrin at the time. “I definitely did not take it that way.”

Tilley, for her part, revealed that she was a virgin during season 19 of The Bachelor to then-lead Chris Soules. The “Scrubbing In” podcast host told Us that she doesn’t understand why the topic is such a big deal in the franchise.

“I feel like The Bachelor does this whole show and to-do with someone saying that they’re a virgin. It’s such a big deal when it’s just, like, a personal decision,” Tilley explained. “So I’ve kind of, you know, even in my situation, it was a very positive thing for me. But the fact that there is this dramatic situation and it is something that comes up and people are curious about, it’s so funny to me because it’s like, well, he’s just making a decision. I mean, I get that, like, the shocker is that he’s so good looking and he’s probably had the opportunities to not be a virgin.”

The reality TV personality returned to The Bachelor for season 20 to compete for Ben Higgins’ heart in 2016. While Tilley has yet to find love on the series, she told Us that she is currently “dating.”

“Yeah, on the apps, meeting people through friends, but it’s hard,” Tilley admitted. “Especially when you do a show when you’re there for that purpose and you come off. The dating app world, for me, it’s not fun. I don’t like sitting there and just scrolling through, picking people just based off of how they look and then having to figure out, how do we get this from the app to, like, an action?”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

