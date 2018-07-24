Before The Overdose: Demi Lovato Broke Down, Cried On Stage

Demi Lovato got emotional on stage two days before her possible heroin overdose. An eyewitness who saw Lovato’s performance on Sunday, July 22, at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles told Us Weekly that the former Disney star “seemed totally fine,” but did forget the words to her new track “Sober,” in which she reveals she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“It was the last verse that she didn’t remember, so it didn’t seem unreasonable. I just assumed it was because it was a new song and she was emotional,” noted the concertgoer.

The Camp Rock alum also “had tears in her eyes” while performing “Sober,” and she said, “F—k, I forgot the words” before walking off stage, the eyewitness explained. “She finished the rest of the concert flawlessly.”

The California Mid-State Fair told Us in a statement on Tuesday, July 24, that their “staff, CEO and Board of Directors were stunned to hear today’s news regarding Demi Lovato. Our prayers and thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery. Demi put on a superb performance at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday, July 22.”

Us confirmed earlier on Tuesday that authorities responded to a house call in Hollywood at 11:37 a.m. local time. According to TMZ, paramedics found Lovato unconscious. An insider added that the singer was given Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses. She is currently recovering at the hospital, although her condition remains unknown.

A source told Us that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer “was super quiet but seemed completely normal” days before she was hospitalized. A second insider who saw in concert on Thursday, July 19, did not notice “anything off or worrisome” during the performance and said Lovato “seemed perfectly fine.”

The “Stone Cold” singer previously opened up about battling addiction in her candid 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, admitting that she started using drugs as a 17-year-old.

Stars took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish Lovato well. “love u @ddlovato,” Ariana Grande tweeted. Added Ellen DeGenres: “I love @ddlovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

