



Celebs were out and about this week, from Bella Hadid scoping out art at the DesignMiami VIP preview, to Shay Mitchell hosting a drive-in movie event in L.A., to Kendall Jenner stunning in a Frankies Bikinis suit in Miami. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Bella Hadid scoped out exhibits and installations curated by Daniel Arsham, Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Fendi, Balenciaga and globally renowned galleries at the DesignMiami VIP Preview in Miami.

— Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo enjoyed tiki drinks at underground bar Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago.

— Rachel Zoe attended ELLE Decor’s exclusive reception to celebrate sustainable design at the 1 Hotel South Beach’s restaurant Habitat.

— 21 Savage hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in his hometown of DeKalb County at the Wade Walker YMCA where he personally fed hot meals to more than 300 families.

— Real Housewives of Beverly Hills esthetician Joshua Ross, his husband, NFL star Jeffrey Rohrer and their modern family NFL Films special airs on Wednesday, December 4, on Foxsports at 8:30 PST.

— Kate Bosworth attended Free People’s FP Movement #MovingTogether fitness class hosted by Isaac Calpito at the W South Beach in Miami during Art Basel.

— Travis Scott hung out at 3rd Base, a new social sports lounge, in Hollywood.

— Shay Mitchell hosted the Fourth Volkswagen Annual drive in movie event at the Peterson Automotive Museum in L.A.

— Kendall Jenner shared a sexy selfie video while wearing a Frankies Bikinis python animal print top and bottom while in Miami.

— Jaden and Willow Smith dined RPM Italian in Chicago following their concert.

— Florida Georgia Line welcomed Fort Campbell servicemen and women to FGL HOUSE in Nashville for an intimate evening held in support of the United Service Organizations presented by Old Camp Whiskey.

— Snoop Dogg deejayed at the unveiling event for his limited-edition LS50X gamer headphones from LucidSound. There are 3,500 signed and numbered headphones available.