Below Deck: Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier offered an update on her health while urging her followers to get their skin checked.

“Thanks for all the lovely messages — I’m OK. Just dealing with a lot of medical issues at the moment,” Ferrier, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 26, alongside a photo of her connected to an IV drip.

“The drip I’m getting is NAD — it has [helped] me immensely. NAD+IV Therapy is an intravenous vitamin treatment that administers nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide directly to your body for optimal rejuvenation benefit.”

Ferrier gets her drip from True Skin, a cosmetic and laser clinic based in Sydney, Australia. “The lovely team @trueskinsyd have been doing NAD with me every 2 weeks and I have def noticed the difference in my energy levels,” Ferrier continued, revealing that she has been struggling with Ross River virus, a disease contracted from mosquitos.

“Ross river is a disease similar to malaria that lives in you and there’s no cure,” Ferrier said.

She also urged her followers to get their skin checked by a doctor and shared photos of her stitches following surgery. “The results weren’t perfect so they went in again and got it all,” she continued. “But please take this as a sign — please, PLEASE — go and get your skin checked. Especially in Australia where the sun is so strong. Make an appointment — take the time. It could save [your] life.”

She added, “I was having a routine skin check and then ended up having this minor surgery twice — but who knows what would have happened if we didn’t catch it when we did. No matter where you live, what your age is — please get your skin checked.”

Ferrier starred on Below Deck: Mediterranean for five seasons before she was fired as Chief Stewardess by Captain Sandy Yawn after it was reported that she had Valium and a CBD vape in her cabin. Though she claimed to have a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication, Ferrier was still thrown off the boat.

“When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” Sandy exclusively told Us Weekly of her decision to fire Hannah in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

According to Sandy, 56, she and Ferrier have since patched up their differences and are on good terms. However, while Ferrier is open to returning to other Below Deck shows, she shared that she doesn’t think she’d ever return to work in the Mediterranean.

“I think Below Deck Med would be a difficult one [to come back to] because I feel like a lot of people thought [the drama leading up to my exit] happened in season 5, but it had been building for a really long time. Since season 1, [it has been happening],” she said on the “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast in January. “So I am not sure it would be conducive to come back to the Mediterranean.”