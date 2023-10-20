Hannah Ferrier is still having the last laugh years after her departure from Below Deck Mediterranean.

The former reality star, 36, responded to an Instagram clip of second stew Kyle Viljoen‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, October 16. In the video, which was uploaded by a Below Deck fan account, Kyle, 31, and fellow stew Jessika Asai discussed some of their biggest challenges in the yachting industry. Kyle also hinted that viewers will see Captain Sandy blow up at a guest in an upcoming episode.

“Augh. I get why you try replace me every season. 😴,” Hannah replied in the comments section, making it clear she wasn’t entertained by stories told by Kyle and Jessika.

Before her exit, Hannah was the longest-running chief stew on Below Deck Mediterranean with five seasons under her belt. Kate Chastain rivaled that with six seasons on Below Deck, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht has retained Daisy Kelliher as their go-to chief stew on three seasons so far. Rounding out the franchises, Aesha Scott has appeared on both seasons of Below Deck Down Under.

Hannah has been fairly outspoken about how her tumultuous working relationship with Sandy, 59, influenced her departure. The pair started working together in 2017 and were constantly at odds.

While filming season 5, which aired in 2020, bosun Malia White reported Hannah for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Hannah was let go from her position on the boat despite claiming that she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

Sandy defended her decision to fire Hannah, telling Us Weekly at the time, “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea. People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

Hannah, however, argued that Sandy was never her biggest fan.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Hannah added: “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Earlier this month, Sandy said she would be willing to work with Hannah again. While playing a game on WWHL, she said she would work with “every” chief stew from Below Deck Med, adding, “Even Hannah.”

Hannah responded by sharing an article about the comment and including a poll asking her followers whether she should come back. The final results were a resounding yes.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.