Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier conducted a poll after Captain Sandy hinted at being willing to work together again in the future despite their feud.

Hannah, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 12, to share an article about Sandy’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance days prior, during which the captain, 58, played a game involving her Below Deck Mediterranean chief stews: Hannah, Katie Flood, Natasha Webb and Tumi Mhlongo.

When Andy Cohen asked who Sandy would “sooner want to work with” again, she replied, “I would work with every one of them. … Even Hannah.”

Sandy also praised her former coworkers on the Monday, October 9, episode, calling them all “great leaders” of their interior teams through the years. Hannah subsequently asked her Instagram followers whether she should consider a return to the show — and the early results were a resounding yes.

Related: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Rocky waters! Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn have had Below Deck Mediterranean viewers talking ever since the captain joined the franchise in season 2. Although Hannah and Sandy didn’t always see eye-to-eye about how to run things on the boat, they were able to work together during charter season. In season 5, their professional […]

Viewers are very familiar with Hannah and Sandy’s feud following ups and downs on the hit Bravo series. The pair started working together in 2017 when Sandy joined the Below Deck spinoff — and they rarely saw eye to eye.

Things took a turn in 2020 when bosun Malia White reported Hannah for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Hannah was let go from her position on the boat despite claiming that she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

Sandy later defended her decision to fire Hannah. “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

Related: Former 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stars: Where Are They Now? Over the years, Bravo viewers have seen Below Deck Mediterranean cast members come and go — but not before they brought the drama to the small screen. The spinoff series, which premiered in 2016, seemingly found a permanent crew member in chief stew Hannah Ferrier. The Australia native appeared in five seasons of the hit […]

Months later, Hannah claimed she had problems with Sandy long before the Valium drama.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Hannah added: “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Related: Captain Sandy's 'Below Deck' Feuds Over the Years — and Where They Stand Now Status check! Captain Sandy has found herself caught up in several feuds with her Below Deck costars through the years. Viewers were introduced to Sandy when she replaced Captain Mark Howard on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2017. The Florida native quickly initially had a friendly onscreen relationship with costar Hannah Ferrier — but it didn’t take […]

Despite their feud, Sandy has maintained that she would be interested in mending fences with her former costar.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Hannah doesn’t want any part of me. I feel I’m happy for her in everything that she’s doing. Honestly — I’ve never had a feeling of hate. It doesn’t live in my heart,” she told Us in July 2022. “I wish her well, and for some reason she blames me, but you know what? I’m sorry. I’m not gonna risk my career for anybody. I wish her well.”

At the time, Sandy recalled her attempts to get in contact with Hannah, adding, “If Hannah ever opened the door, of course. We’ve had great conversations in the past. Hannah used to come to my cabin often and I would hear a lot of her stories. So, there was a relationship there. But what can I do? I’m living my life. She’s living hers.”