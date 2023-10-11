Below Deck Med‘s Malia White is mourning a loss in her family.

“To everyone who knew our brother Jay, it’s with a heavy heart we announce the sad news of his death,” White wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 10. “Jayseph (34) passed away in the middle of the night after a battle with addiction.”

She continued: “His death is a devastating loss for our family and his friends, but we are grateful for the time we had with him. Jay was happiest outdoors, especially with a fishing pole in his hand alongside a riverbank with his dog Aspen. To those who had the pleasure of knowing Jay, he was truly a kind soul, willing to help anyone at a moment’s notice. This is how we’ll always remember him.”

In the social media post, White provided information for anyone struggling with addiction. “Please know that you are not alone,” she concluded. “There are many resources available to help you get the support you need. Please reach out to a friend, family member, or addiction treatment professional for help.”

White received an outpouring of support from her fellow Below Deck costars. Aleks Taldykin, who appeared on season 1 of Below Deck Med, wrote, “Really sorry for your loss Malia. Praying for you and your family ❤️❤️❤️.”

Courtney Veale wrote that she was there for her former coworker amid the tragic loss. “Malia I’m so sorry to here this. Sending so much love to you and your family 🙏🏽❤️,” the Below Deck Med alum replied.

Fellow Bravo star Amanda Batula also sent a public message, writing, “Sending you so much love and big hugs. So sorry for your loss 🤍.”

White made her debut on Below Deck Med in 2017 when she joined the deck team. She got caught up in a love triangle with Wesley Walton and Adam Glick before taking a break from reality TV. White returned to the franchise three years later as a bosun and made headlines for her involvement in Hannah Ferrier‘s exit.

Later this month, viewers will see White on season 3 of Winter House alongside Batula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Tom Schwartz, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, Brian Benni, Jordan Emanuel, Kory Keefer and Casey Craig. Bravolebrities Jason Cameron, Sam Feher, Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn are also set to make appearances.

White previously gave Us insight into her post-reality TV plans.

“I do want to be a captain. But I also want to put roots down,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “Not [in] the sense that I want to have a family. But I do want to have a house that I can come home to and a life somewhere. I think I’m just attracted to traveling and for now not really having solid plans.”