Below Deck Mediterranean fans are in for a surprise, because Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier have apparently worked out their issues.

“I saw Hannah the other night and we had a great conversation,” Sandy, 59, revealed during an interview with Australian radio hosts Ricki-Lee and Tim Joel, who shared a clip via TikTok on Friday, June 21.

The captain was asked about her past feud with Hannah, 37, to which she said, “A lot of people think [I don’t like her]. But I don’t not like anyone. Honestly. I like Hannah. I actually care about Hannah. She knows that. I hope she’s listening because I do care about Hannah.”

During Sandy’s recent trip to Australia, she was able to meet with Hannah. “We had a great conversation,” she said about the former chief stew, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ava with husband Josh Roberts. “I went to her house and I met her baby.”

Related: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn’s Ups and Downs Rocky waters! Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn have had Below Deck Mediterranean viewers talking ever since the captain joined the franchise in season 2. Although Hannah and Sandy didn’t always see eye-to-eye about how to run things on the boat, they were able to work together during charter season. In season 5, their professional […]

The update comes as a surprise to Below Deck viewers who watched the ups and downs between Sandy and Hannah play out on screen. The pair started working together in 2017 when Sandy joined the Below Deck spinoff, but they were rarely on the same page.

Things took a turn in 2020 when bosun Malia White reported Hannah for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Hannah was let go from her position on the boat despite claiming that she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

Sandy later defended her decision to fire Hannah. “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

Months later, Hannah claimed she had problems with Sandy long before the Valium drama.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Related: Captain Sandy's 'Below Deck' Feuds Over the Years — and Where They Stand Now Captain Sandy has found herself caught up in several feuds with her Below Deck costars through the years. Viewers were introduced to Sandy when she replaced Captain Mark Howard on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2017. The Florida native quickly initially had a friendly onscreen relationship with costar Hannah Ferrier — but it didn’t take long for […]

Hannah added: “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Sandy recalled making attempts to mend fences with Hannah, telling Us in July 2022, “If Hannah ever opened the door, of course. We’ve had great conversations in the past. Hannah used to come to my cabin often and I would hear a lot of her stories. So, there was a relationship there. But what can I do? I’m living my life. She’s living hers.”

As for Hannah, the former Bravo star hasn’t publicly addressed where she stands with Sandy. She did recently make it clear though that she wouldn’t mind making a cameo on a future season of a Below Deck show.

Related: Biggest 'Below Deck' Feuds — and Where the Relationships Stand Today Viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV feuds since the Below Deck franchise debuted. The show’s spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean shocked viewers when Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn‘s inability to see eye to eye turned into the most memorable firing to date. Since the captain joined […]

“I think Below Deck Med would be a difficult one [to come back to] because I feel like a lot of people thought [the drama leading up to my exit] happened in season 5, but it had been building for a really long time. Since season 1, [it has been happening],” she revealed on the “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast in January. “So I am not sure it would be conducive to come back to the Mediterranean.”

Hannah was more excited to help out other Below Deck captains, adding, “I always said if you [Captain Lee Rosbach] or [Captain] Jason [Chambers] needed help or were stuck, I would help you guys. I don’t know about [Captain] Kerry [Titheradge]. I don’t really know him so I don’t think I need to help him.”