Hannah Ferrier wouldn’t mind making a Below Deck appearance in the future — but it all depends on the captain.

During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Captain Lee Rosbach‘s “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast, Hannah, 37, was asked whether she’s considered returning to the Bravo franchise.

“I think Below Deck Med would be a difficult one because I feel like a lot of people thought [the drama leading up to my exit] happened in season 5, but it had been building for a really long time,” she shared with Lee, 74, and cohost Sam DeCavalcanti. “Since season 1, [it has been happening].”

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are very familiar with how at odds Hannah and Captain Sandy Yawn have been throughout the years. Hannah revealed on Tuesday’s episode that she even reached out to Lee for help before her dramatic departure in season 5.

“I was phoning you asking for advice on how to deal with my relationship with Sandy. And I feel like I tried a lot of different tactics,” Hannah recalled.

Despite not being interested in a Below Deck Mediterranean cameo, Hannah pitched some ideas about a possible return, adding, “So I am not sure it would be conducive to come back to the Mediterranean but I always said if you or [Captain] Jason [Chambers] needed help or were stuck, I would help you guys. I don’t know about [Captain] Kerry [Titheradge]. I don’t really know him so I don’t think I need to help him.”

Hannah appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean from its first season. However, her tumultuous working relationship with Sandy, 58, was often the source of most of the drama on screen. In 2020, Bravo viewers watched Hannah get fired after bosun Malia White reported her for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in their cabin. Hannah was let go from her position even though she later claimed she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

Sandy later defended her decision to fire Hannah, exclusively telling Us Weekly in September 2021, “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea. People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

According to Hannah, their issues started as soon as they started working together.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” Hannah alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Hannah accused Sandy of forming an opinion of her before joining the show, saying, “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Sandy has since said she would be willing to work with Hannah again. While playing a game on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2023, Sandy noted that she would work with “every” chief stew from Below Deck Med, noting, “Even Hannah.”

The Below Deck Med captain also agreed with Hannah’s assessment about the spinoff series switching chief stews too often.

“Well, she’s accurate on the Below Deck Med [side of things]. She knows that’s not my decision. So I don’t know what to do about that,” she told Us at BravoCon in November 2023.