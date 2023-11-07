Captain Sandy Yawn isn’t on the best terms with Hannah Ferrier, but she doesn’t disagree with the former chief stew’s Below Deck Mediterranean opinions.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, Sandy reacted to Hannah poking fun at how often the series changes chief stews.

“Well, she’s accurate on the Below Deck Med [side of things]. She knows that’s not my decision. So I don’t know what to do about that,” the captain told Us.

Hannah, who appeared on the Below Deck spinoff for five seasons, recently responded to an Instagram clip of second stew Kyle Viljoen‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In the video from the October episode, Kyle and fellow stew Jessika Asai discussed some of their biggest challenges in the yachting industry.

“Augh. I get why you try [to] replace me every season. 😴,” Hannah replied in the comments section while hinting that she wasn’t interested in Kyle and Jessika’s experiences.

Before her exit, Hannah was the longest-running chief stew on Below Deck Mediterranean. She was temporarily replaced by Christine “Bugsy” Drake before Katie Flood took over the role in season 6. The following season, Natasha “Tasha” Webb was appointed the position, but she didn’t stick around and Tumi Mhlongo is now the current chief stew.

Hannah’s departure came after several years of ups and downs with Sandy. The pair started working together in 2017 and three years later Hannah was fired after bosun Malia White reported her for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin.

Despite their rocky working relationship, Sandy said last month on WWHL that she would be willing to work with Hannah again. While playing a game, Sandy noted that she would work with “every” chief stew from Below Deck Med, adding, “Even Hannah.”

Sandy is currently offering all her praise to Tumi though.

“Honestly, I would take Tumi back any day. She’s an incredible chief stew, and I love that I had no idea what was going on below deck. She never brought it on deck. She never did,” Sandy told Us on Friday. “I never knew. She’s great at that. She’s the consummate professional.”

Meanwhile, Tumi opened up about how Kyle’s involvement in her feud with Natalya “Nat” Scudder created more issues during season 8.

“He is definitely an instigator,” she added. “I’m also seeing things for the first time, which is also new for me. I’m watching back and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I didn’t pick that up.’ But it’s very obvious now what was happening.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi