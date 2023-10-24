Kyle Viljoen‘s shady comments about Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Mediterranean are making Tumi Mhlongo question her friendship with him.

Bravo offered a glimpse on Monday, October 23, at an upcoming episode where Kyle and Natalya throw digs at each other.

In the clip, Natalya pokes fun at Kyle’s behavior in front of charter guests, saying, “Kyle is lounging again.” Later, Kyle tells Tumi that she’s lucky not to be sharing a room with Natalya.

“Natalya can talk. You can be so glad,” he notes before Tumi asks, “That I’m not rooming with her?”

Related: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Biggest Drama Through the Years As soon as you step foot on a Below Deck Mediterranean charter yacht, you’re guaranteed one thing: a whole lot of drama. Throughout its five seasons, crew members like Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White and more have been know to butt heads with each other — all with the purpose of delivering a […]

In a confessional, Tumi admits she has concerns about how Kyle speaks about her when she isn’t around, adding, “I thought they were friends but if he is talking s—t about her he is definitely talking s—t about me.”

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean initially introduced Natalya as the temporary chief stew while Tumi and Kyle were dealing with immigration issues. While off the boat, Tumi and Kyle formed a friendship which continued once they officially started working together.

However, Tumi’s relationship with Natalya has faced plenty of challenges. Natalya was previously at odds with her season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb and Kyle before patching things up with the latter once they stopped filming. After a rough introduction to Natalya, Tumi warned Kyle that she wasn’t afraid to stand her ground with her interior team.

“Giving you a heads up b/w us. I know you’re mates with her, but Nat needs to stay in her lane bc Tumi losing her s—t will end up in her walking off bc she had a diva moment,” Tumi wrote in a text during the October 9 episode, to which Kyle responded, “I’m sorry to hear this — I did tell you she’s something that came for all of us.”

Related: Former 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Stars: Where Are They Now? Offering a glimpse into their lives. Over the years, Bravo viewers have seen Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members come and go — but not before they brought drama to the high seas. The spinoff series, which premiered in 2020, shocked viewers when Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux‘s onscreen fling took a turn once they […]

As Tumi’s issues with Natalya got worse, Kyle stepped in to attempt to mediate the situation. He told Natalya about Tumi’s text to him, which Natalya then mentioned to Captain Sandy after an argument with her chief stew.

“You’re in a leadership role and you need to rise above and figure this out because right now I am ready to put you both off the boat,” Sandy told Tumi about how to handle the situation.

The captain elaborated on her reaction to the drama, telling cameras on the October 16 episode, “You have to respect each other in the workplace. You can’t do this. This is behavior that can’t happen. In this situation I need to defuse it but then you need to step away and let the leader handle it. Because if I draw the line for them, they are never going to respect each other. Having said that, if I hear Natalya screaming at Tumi again and Tumi can’t defuse it, then I need to step in and make a decision.”

Related: From Lee to Sandy! A Guide to Every Captain in the 'Below Deck' Franchise A boat is nothing without its leader. Over the years, Below Deck fans have become familiar with many captains — and some made more memorable impressions than others. Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, explored the glamorous world of yachting and the not as beautiful behind-the-scenes situations that the crew must handle. The first season […]

During his own confessional, Kyle admitted that he had regrets about getting involved.

“I love [some] good gossip. But I am realizing that my involvement has made the situation worse. I shared with Tumi how my time went with Natalya [during season 7]. And Tumi’s response was, ‘I know you’re mates with her, but she needs to stay in her lane. Tumi losing her s—t will end in her walking off because she had a diva moment,'” he detailed. “I am really good at getting information. My biggest problem? I am not good at keeping the information. It’s not good. Trust me, I know.”

Tumi and Natalya were ultimately able to make amends, while Kyle still found himself caught in the middle due to his individual friendship with each coworker.

Related: Biggest 'Below Deck' Feuds — and Where the Relationships Stand Today Rough seas! Viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV feuds since the Below Deck franchise debuted in 2013. The show’s spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean shocked viewers when Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn‘s inability to see eye to eye turned into the most memorable firing to date. […]

“Although I love a good tea and I am glad that Natalya and Tumi made up about the text message — I am just not happy with Natalya,” he said. “Informing Sandy and using my name in that … Me revealing Tumi’s message to Natalya was an act of friendship. It wasn’t for Natalya to weaponize me against other people.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kyle concluded: “There’s only room for one gossip on this boat right now and that’s me. I am the tea queen. Self-proclaimed.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.