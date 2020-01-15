Fresh start! Ben Affleck is moving in the right direction following his sobriety setback in October, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Ever since a video surfaced of the actor drunkenly stumbling on Halloween, his focus has been on “being healthy,” the source tells Us, and part of that is eating right and exercising. “He’s always enjoyed working out,” the source says.

The actor’s upcoming movie, the thriller Deep Water, is also helping motivate him to stay healthy and sober. The source adds, “He’s working out two hours a day.”

Affleck, 47, is leaning on his loved ones for support as well. “He’s anchored himself around his family,” adds the insider. Not surprisingly, his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has been his rock through it all — she was the one who pushed him to go to rehab in 2018 — and Affleck is trying not to disappoint her.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).