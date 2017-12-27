This Christmas, Ben Affleck decked the halls with none other than Jennifer Garner. A source tells Us Weekly that the former couple celebrated the holidays together with family and friends.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actor’s girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, spent Christmas in New York City with her 4-year-old daughter, Madeline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Miller. The Saturday Night Live producer, 37, reunited with Affleck for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday, December 26.

Us exclusively revealed in November that Affleck and Shookus are “fully living together” at an apartment in the Big Apple’s Upper West Side neighborhood. A source told Us that “he’ll be living there with Lindsay” whenever he’s in town.

Still, the Justice League actor is maintaining an amicable relationship with Garner, 45, and their children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. “He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” a pal previously told Us.

Affleck and the Alias alum announced in June 2015 that they had separated after 10 years of marriage. They officially filed for divorce this April. “I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids,” Garner said at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association conference in November. “I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No, thank you!’”

In addition to his family, the Gone Girl actor has been focusing on his sobriety as of late. Us broke the news earlier this month that he is continuing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. “Ben’s main priorities have never wavered,” a source close to Affleck told Us. “He’s focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay. Dealing with this disease is something he’ll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it.”

