It’s been nearly two and a half years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split, but she isn’t in a rush to start dating again.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids,” the mother of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, said at a recent Hollywood Foreign Press Association conference for her upcoming movie The Tribes of Palos Verdes. “I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No, thank you!’”

Garner and Affleck, both 45, announced their breakup in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They filed for divorce this April, but have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their three children. Still, she doesn’t consider herself to be a supermom.

“I don’t know about that. You’d have to ask my kids,” the Golden Globe winner said at the press conference, adding that she and the Justice League actor have family plans for the upcoming holidays. “We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben … We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it’s not an issue. We are friends. We can manage it.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Affleck recently turned to Garner for support after he realized he was losing grip on his alcohol addiction once again. “Ben reached a breaking point. He knew he was spiraling and was unhappy,” a source told Us. With the help of Garner and his brother, Casey Affleck, Ben, who is now dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, entered an inpatient 30-day program in late September at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. The insider added, “Friends and family have never seen Ben so proactive and serious about wanting to get better.”

Amid his personal struggles, the Gone Girl actor was accused of sexual misconduct by One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, who claimed he groped her years ago on TRL. He issued an apology soon after the claims. Garner also addressed the many allegations that have rocked Hollywood in recent weeks. “We can’t lump all men into [the same category],” she said at the HFPA conference. “We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.”

