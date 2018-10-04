Ben Affleck Steps Out in L.A. After Finishing Rehab

Out and about. Ben Affleck stepped out in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood after checking out of rehab.

The Justice League star, 46, sported sunglasses and a navy jacket during the outing on Thursday, October 4, shortly after releasing a statement about his treatment program.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote via Instagram earlier on Thursday. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out go treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and for my family.”

“So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible,” he added. “It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

The Oscar winner checked into rehab on August 22 after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, participated in an intervention at his home in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which was also attended by a sober coach. Affleck previously sought treatment in 2001 and 2017.

Garner, also 46, has been a strong source of support for Affleck during his recovery. A source previously told Us Weekly that the 13 Going on 30 star had delayed her divorce proceedings from the Argo actor to give him “the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety … Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean.”

But the pair, who split in June 2015 and share Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, may now be closer to finalizing their divorce. Garner filed court documents on Monday, October 1, to request a private judge to settle the case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!